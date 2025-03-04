Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $54,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 96.7% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total transaction of $149,056.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,088.16. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $173.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.34 and a 12-month high of $175.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

