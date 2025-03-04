iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after buying an additional 3,563,486 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,862,000 after buying an additional 8,173,293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after buying an additional 1,193,337 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,135,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,620,000 after buying an additional 41,969 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after buying an additional 1,123,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average is $82.34. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.03.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

