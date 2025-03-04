iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

