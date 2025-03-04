iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Boosted by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 114.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 262,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,985,000 after acquiring an additional 34,940 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

IWM opened at $208.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.