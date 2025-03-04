iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,472 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.51. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

