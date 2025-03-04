Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the January 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance

JPXGY opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. Japan Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $14.08.

Get Japan Exchange Group alerts:

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.