Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JPRRF remained flat at $3,900.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,900.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,900.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 1 year low of $3,900.00 and a 1 year high of $3,900.00.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001, under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002, with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

