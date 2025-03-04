Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JPRRF remained flat at $3,900.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,900.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,900.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 1 year low of $3,900.00 and a 1 year high of $3,900.00.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Prime Realty Investment
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Zoom Stock: Leading the Video Market After Skype’s Exit
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Intuitive Machines: March 6 Is a Pivotal Day for Lunar Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.