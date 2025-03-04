Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 6,906 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Snap-on by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.40.

SNA opened at $333.45 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $252.98 and a 12 month high of $373.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.25 and a 200 day moving average of $326.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $86,817.17. The trade was a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total value of $1,270,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,586.54. The trade was a 60.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,503 shares of company stock valued at $15,906,074. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

