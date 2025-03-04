Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 5,084 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 3,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.68, for a total transaction of $2,359,735.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,286.92. This trade represents a 99.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total transaction of $48,976,155.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,301,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,189,977,112.84. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,460 shares of company stock worth $144,750,747. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $601.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $605.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $626.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $553.24 and a 52-week high of $714.78.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.