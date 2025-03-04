Keybank National Association OH Buys 303,480 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,933,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,480 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $487,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 140.8% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $459,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.7% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 125.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 48,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

