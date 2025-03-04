Keybank National Association OH Purchases 2,590,904 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 209.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,827,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,590,904 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $104,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

SCHD opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

