Keybank National Association OH Sells 13,994 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,716,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,994 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $151,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $78.36 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

