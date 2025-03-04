Keybank National Association OH Sells 16,514 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,514 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $98,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $153.05 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $269.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.58.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

