Keybank National Association OH Sells 880 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $50,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,807,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,845,000 after buying an additional 948,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,980,000 after purchasing an additional 552,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 312,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 312,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total transaction of $464,761.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,397.94. The trade was a 63.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $208,181.75. The trade was a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $7,223,467. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.1 %

ISRG stock opened at $566.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $570.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.45, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.