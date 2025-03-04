KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BKV (NYSE:BKV) Stock Price

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BKV. Truist Financial raised their price objective on BKV from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Shares of BKV stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. BKV has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BKV will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BKV during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new position in BKV in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BKV in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BKV during the fourth quarter valued at $7,728,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BKV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,553,000.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

