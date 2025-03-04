Maia Wealth LLC Sells 4,851 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Maia Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 121.99%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

