Mainstream Capital Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $586.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $583.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $588.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

