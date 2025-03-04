Mainstream Capital Management LLC Takes $233,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $46.93.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

