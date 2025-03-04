Mainstream Capital Management LLC Takes $99,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608,172 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,041 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,587 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 213.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,816,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,636 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

