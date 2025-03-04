Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.0% of Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,921,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,034,000 after purchasing an additional 26,341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,798,000 after buying an additional 2,651,593 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,505,000 after buying an additional 1,741,775 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,449,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,656,000 after acquiring an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,692,000 after acquiring an additional 193,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV stock opened at $269.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.47. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.