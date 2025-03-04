Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.12 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $275.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.41.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

