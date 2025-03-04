Mayport LLC Invests $319,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mayport LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after buying an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,945,000 after buying an additional 823,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after buying an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after buying an additional 655,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,279,000 after purchasing an additional 551,475 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJR opened at $109.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.39. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
