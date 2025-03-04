Mayport LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mayport LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 127,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,217,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $201.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $173.17 and a twelve month high of $205.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

