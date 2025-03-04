Mayport LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mayport LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,420 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,596 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,351,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,958.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 276,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,680,000 after acquiring an additional 263,435 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $231.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.51. The company has a market cap of $229.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $209.81 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.