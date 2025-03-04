McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.59 and last traded at $85.41, with a volume of 76484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $78.65.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth $20,227,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 71.5% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 140,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,000 after buying an additional 58,511 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 139,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after buying an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

