Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 117 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 728,040 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 205,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 503,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,602,000 after buying an additional 503,720 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 482,670 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,816,000 after acquiring an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 102,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total value of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 971 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,001.07. This represents a 20.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,375. The trade was a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $1,375.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,267.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,212.68. The company has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $947.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,386.36.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

