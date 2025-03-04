MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Cut to $20.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $25.50 to $20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of MeridianLink stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 59,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,629. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 5,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $130,374.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,619,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,346,089.26. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicolaas Vlok sold 29,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $666,147.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,043,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,789,109.60. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,011 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,267. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MeridianLink by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,443,000 after purchasing an additional 310,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,461,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in MeridianLink by 1.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,159,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,363,000 after buying an additional 107,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after buying an additional 69,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

