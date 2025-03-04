Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,648 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

