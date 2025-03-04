MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

MOGU Stock Down 4.6 %

MOGU opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. MOGU has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products.

