Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Increased by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4,447.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,989,000 after purchasing an additional 572,040 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 56,562.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,884,000 after purchasing an additional 315,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,358,848,000 after purchasing an additional 198,183 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 634,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,432,000 after purchasing an additional 136,552 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $426.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $458.52 and its 200-day moving average is $460.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.66 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

