MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Up 33.8% in February

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,800 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 283,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MV Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MV Oil Trust stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MV Oil Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVO traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,895. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. MV Oil Trust’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

