NBW Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NBW Capital LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $654.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $605.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.11.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MA opened at $574.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $543.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $582.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $523.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

