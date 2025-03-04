New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Short Interest Up 73.5% in February

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the January 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

New World Development Stock Performance

Shares of NDVLY stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,266. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. New World Development has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.

