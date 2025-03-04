New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Short Interest Up 73.5% in February

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the January 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.
New World Development Stock Performance
Shares of NDVLY stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,266. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. New World Development has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.69.
About New World Development
