Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Olaplex had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 9.78%. Olaplex updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 11.84. Olaplex has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $914.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on OLPX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Olaplex from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.10.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

