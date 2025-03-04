Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Origin Energy Price Performance

OGFGY opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. Origin Energy has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $7.72.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

Origin Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.15. Origin Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.17%.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, and Integrated Gas segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.