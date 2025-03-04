Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Trading Up 3.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Owens & Minor traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 433,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,623,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.
Owens & Minor Trading Up 4.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.57 million, a P/E ratio of -14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Owens & Minor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About Owens & Minor
Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.
