Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONTGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.20)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%.

Shares of ONT stock opened at GBX 94.55 ($1.20) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.20 ($2.15). The company has a market cap of £897.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 132.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 138.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Nanopore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 235.50 ($2.99).

