Patten Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.0% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $187.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.50. The company has a market capitalization of $878.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 191.87%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
