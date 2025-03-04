Patten Group Inc. Sells 3,886 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,519,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,445,000 after purchasing an additional 253,708 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,247,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 99,115 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 392.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 248,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 197,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,479,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,806,000 after purchasing an additional 250,729 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Regions Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE RF opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

