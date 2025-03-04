Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 58 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $483.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.95 and a 200 day moving average of $461.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $562.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $533.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $490.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.83, for a total transaction of $142,547.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,021 shares in the company, valued at $29,438,776.43. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,084 shares of company stock worth $505,512. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

