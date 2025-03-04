Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $536.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $549.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

