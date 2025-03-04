Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 2,726 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 257.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,253,664,000 after acquiring an additional 361,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,930,301,000 after acquiring an additional 42,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,626,000 after buying an additional 133,838 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,174,000 after buying an additional 328,203 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,049,000 after buying an additional 36,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,066,400. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 5.3 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $578.92 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.71 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $640.18 and a 200-day moving average of $736.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.97%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

