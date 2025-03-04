Promising Technology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 3rd

NVIDIA, Apple, Meta Platforms, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Microsoft, Broadcom, and Alphabet are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares issued by companies operating in the tech sector, including those involved in software, hardware, digital communications, and related services. These stocks are often associated with high growth potential and innovation, though they can also exhibit greater volatility compared to stocks in more established industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $7.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.98. The company had a trading volume of 240,427,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,273,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.12. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $241.56. 21,007,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,057,961. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.75. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $664.94. 5,766,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,544,409. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $653.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $597.08. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $740.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.68. 21,824,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,677,295. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $125.78 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The company has a market capitalization of $905.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $393.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,420,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,595,123. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $385.58 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $420.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $8.00 on Monday, hitting $191.43. 18,519,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,766,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.35. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The firm has a market cap of $897.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.14. 16,438,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,628,736. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.31. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

