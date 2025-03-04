Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Acquires 46,410 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,410 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $41,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.42.

Charter Communications Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $370.66 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $415.27. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $352.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

