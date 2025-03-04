Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.8% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $69,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $245.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.97. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

