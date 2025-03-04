Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

