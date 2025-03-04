Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,921 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 24.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,286 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,901 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,491,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Roblox by 32.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,864,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $9,923,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,260,537.62. This trade represents a 51.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $60,157.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,513,028.86. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,136,535 shares of company stock valued at $70,589,814. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $75.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

