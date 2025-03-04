Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Price

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 113.52% from the company’s current price.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pliant Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PLRX

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ PLRX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,971. The stock has a market cap of $85.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.03. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. On average, research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 10,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $112,427.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 70,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,278.56. This represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 15,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $178,483.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,449.60. This represents a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,855 shares of company stock worth $1,026,628 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,761,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 139,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 127,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,197,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,105,000 after acquiring an additional 92,564 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.