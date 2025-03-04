San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading 178.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) were up 178.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 3,697,115 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,184% from the average daily volume of 161,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

San Lorenzo Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$13.98 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.43.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

