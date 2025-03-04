SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Datadog by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $445,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 51.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 608,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,985,000 after acquiring an additional 206,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 22.3% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.47, for a total transaction of $3,486,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,289,676.49. The trade was a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $28,824,445.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,236,887.04. The trade was a 32.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 556,674 shares of company stock worth $82,904,025. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $113.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.97. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

